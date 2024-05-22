Deputies investigating vandalism at Warren County park

WARREN COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a Warren County park was vandalized.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating recurring acts of graffiti vandalism to multiple structures at Fleckenstein Park. The vandalism occurred during the last month.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the person of interest.

Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s office is asked to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.

Park Vandalism









