RIVERSIDE — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people accused of stealing groceries from a local store.

Riverside Police Department said two people stole over $700 of groceries from Kroger on June 6.

The suspects were driving a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside police at (937)233-2080 or Gstamper@riversideoh.gov





