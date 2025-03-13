Deputies investigate fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Wayne County Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was on eastbound I-70 near the 134 mile marker, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m.

According to deputies, a 1996 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the south, continuing through the ditch before hitting a hump, which caused the car to overturn multiple times.

Deputies say the driver was ejected from the vehicle, and they were found partially in the roadway where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person who died at this time, and the crash remains under investigation.

