Deputies, firefighters respond after vehicle hits house in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Several deputies and firefighters have responded after a vehicle struck a house early Friday morning in Greene County.

>>‘You stole joy;’ Family of pregnant mother killed in shooting ask killer to turn self in

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Jasper on initial reports of a car into a house, according to Greene County dispatchers.

The vehicle hit an unoccupied house, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Deputies and firefighters are investigating.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group