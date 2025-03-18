Deputies find mushrooms, ketamine, LSD during traffic stop, 1 arrested

SHELBY COUNTY — One person was arrested and multiple illegal drugs seized after police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over 28-year-old Carey White after they observed multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver’s behavior was suspicious, and deployed the K9 Bandit to sniff around the vehicle. The K9 alerted, allowing deputies to do a probable cause search.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search uncovered 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 9 grams of ketamine, LSD, other illegal narcotics and drug-related contraband. Deputies also seized $1,800, which deputies believe is from selling drugs.

The sheriff’s office says they are testing the drugs for confirmation, and White will be charged accordingly.

