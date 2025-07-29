Deputies find around $40K worth of cocaine, loaded gun during traffic stop

PORTAGE COUNTY — Over 400 grams of cocaine and a loaded pistol were found during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over Richard Johnson, IV, 42, for a lane violation in Portage County, around 30 miles south of Cleveland.

During the stop, they found that Johnson had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

Deputies asked Johnson and his passenger, Don Simmons, 38, to exit the vehicle while a K9 unit searched.

The search revealed a large bag containing approximately 401 grams of cocaine and a loaded pistol, according to a release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson and Simmons claimed they were unaware of the cocaine, stating they were en route to Simmons’ grandmother’s house to deliver medications.

In addition to the cocaine, deputies found a bag of pills in Johnson’s waistband.

Johnson was charged with several offenses, including trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension.

Simmons was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Deputies said that Johnson might face additional charges pending the results of tests on the pills.

