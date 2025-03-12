Deputies, bomb squad respond after dynamite found in Ohio neighborhood

LORAIN COUNTY — The bomb squad responded after dynamite was found at an Ohio property.

Lorain Police and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of found dynamite just before noon Tuesday, according to a social media post.

“Technicians rendered the suspected dynamite inert with the use of kerosene – regularly utilized in this process,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad deemed the scene and surrounding neighborhoods safe.

Deputies were in the neighborhood there for 24 hours.

The sheriff’s office stated they wanted to ensure completion of “the remediation process” before the dynamite was removed.

