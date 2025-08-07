Deputies asking for help finding sex offender; do you recognize him?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they need help locating Lawrence Byrd, a Tier III sex offender.
He is currently wanted for failure to verify.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man, woman dead after being hit by train in Ohio
- City issues temporary ban on group homes
- Local fire department mourns death of former member
Byrd is required to verify his address every 90 days for the duration of his life.
He has not done it and is now wanted on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Byrd, please contact the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 (HELP).
You can also contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP).
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group