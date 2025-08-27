Deputies asking for help after 4-wheeler stolen in Logan Co.

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you help deputies?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that they received a report of a stolen four-wheeler on August 23.
The department posted two photos on its Facebook page.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 4 hospitalized after crash involving state trooper in Greene County
- 2 killed, state trooper injured after head-on crash involving OSHP cruiser
- Neighbors voice concerns as construction begins on new housing development in Washington Township
The four-wheeler was stolen from the Rushsylvania Bell Association.
Contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 592-5731 if you have any information.
Please reference CFS 2508-1613 with this incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group