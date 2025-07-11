Deputies arrest suspect connected to area drive-by shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Deputies arrested a man in connection with an area drive-by shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Gabriel “Ben” Howe in connection with a drive-by shooting on Toshlog Road in Indiana

Along with the suspect, deputies found a gun during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This was an incredibly reckless act of violence that put innocent lives at risk. I’m proud of the quick and thorough work by our deputies in identifying those responsible and persistently pursuing the suspect (s),” said Sheriff Randy Retter. “It is our mission to protect our community- and you can be assured we will act quickly and relentlessly when it comes to their safety.”

Online jail records indicate that Howe is in the Wayne County Jail on a criminal recklessness charge.

Bond has been set at $15,000.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group