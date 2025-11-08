Dense Fog Advisory in effect for some

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Greene and Warren counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.
During these advisories, drivers are encouraged to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of them.
Visibility can be a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog, the National Weather Service said.
Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles possible on Saturday.
High temperatures in the mid-50s. ..
