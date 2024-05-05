Delays reported due to utility work on both sides I-75 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Delays are expected on both sides of Interstate 75 in Warren County early Sunday morning.

Utility crews are pulling power lines across the freeway and creating delays on both northbound and southbound I-75, Monroe Police dispatchers told News Center 7.

The work is expected to be done throughout the night.

ODOT cameras show a Monroe Police cruiser on State Route 63 directing traffic around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Duke Energy crews implemented short-term full closures on both sides of I-75 starting Friday night for utility work related to storm damage to the power poles, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The short-term closures were in place until about 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

We will continue to update this story.

I-75 at SR 63 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

