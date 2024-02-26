Defense lawyer among 2 charged in Ohio sex sting

MAHONING COUNTY — An Ohio private criminal defense attorney is one of two men facing charges in a sex sting, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is responsible for catching these two men, Yost said.

Kenneth Martin, 72, of Macedonia, is facing charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

>> 56-year-old Dayton man dead after wrong-way crash on State Route 4

Martin’s law firm website lists prostitution and solicitation cases among his legal defense specialties, Yost said.

“It’s sometimes the people you’d least expect who drive the demand for human trafficking,” Yost said. “A lawyer should know better – don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

On Feb. 22, Martin allegedly responded to an advertisement posted by undercover agents on a website associated with human trafficking.

He allegedly agreed to pay $180 for sex, Yost said.

Later, Martin arrived at an agreed-upon location, allegedly with money in hand.

On Feb. 21, 31-year-old Coty Salman, of Youngstown, was charged with engaging and prostitution and possessing criminal tools, Yost said.

He responded to the same fictitious online ad and agreed to pay $140 for sex.

>> ‘Devastating;’ UD student return from spring break mourning the loss of first-year student

Task force agents were waiting on Salman as he traveled to an agreed-upon meeting location, Yost said.

Martin and Salman will both appear in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is part of the Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

©2024 Cox Media Group