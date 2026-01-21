Defective wiring causes approximately $70K in damage after fire in Sidney

SIDNEY — Defective wiring caused approximately $70,000 in damage after a fire in Sidney on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:05 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Hillcrest Court on reports of a fire, according to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from an attic vent pipe.

Crews found the fire and extinguished it before it spread to the rest of the home.

Several roof rafters in the attic space were damaged, and there was overhead damage in the ceiling of the first floor of the property.

The estimated property loss is approximately $70,000, according to fire officials.

Before responding to the structure fire, an engine crew was responding to a low-hanging wire and was diverted to the fire.

Crews were also advised of a medical call in the city, which Anna Rescue was requested to handle.

Off-duty Sidney firefighters were requested to man the station while crews operated on the scene of the fire.

The cause was determined to be accidental, due to defective wiring.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group