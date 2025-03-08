Death of 3-year-old boy burned by hot water ruled an accident

COLUMBUS — The death of a 3-year-old Ohio boy who sustained burns from hot water was ruled an accident.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office released an autopsy report that indicated the boy’s cause of death was complications of thermal injuries, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The report stated that the boy sustained second-degree burns to approximately 35% of his body.

News Center 7 previously reported that 45-year-old Laronda Mims of Columbus was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.

Mims was indicted by a Franklin County Judge on Jan. 30.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Eaton Avenue on Jan. 6 after they received a report of a non-responsive child.

Police found the boy, who was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Mims was the parent or guardian of the child, according to the indictment.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office will be moving forward with the current charges. Mims is expected in court on March 26.

