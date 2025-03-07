Family sues local daycare after infant son suffers brain injury

HUBER HEIGHTS — A family who claims their child suffered a traumatic brain injury in daycare is suing the center.

The lawsuit involves Early Beginnings daycare on Shull Road, in Huber Heights.

In October 2024, News Center 7 sat down with a mom who identified herself as Emily and her son as Theo. She shared photos of her son, then 3 months old, at Dayton Children’s Hospital in July 2024.

She said that only one week after she enrolled Theo at Early Beginnings, she checked on him during a lunch break and he was very ill.

She claimed no one from the center told her anything, but Theo began vomiting continuously. Theo was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with bleeding on the brain.

Now, Emily and Theo’s father have filed a lawsuit against the center.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, they claim the center “displayed negligence by failing to ensure all employees are responsibly vetted, hired, trained, and retained.”

The lawsuit also claims the center “breached their duty of reasonable care by allowing (Theo) to sustain a grave, life threatening traumatic brain injury while he was in their exclusive control.”

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell went back to the Early Beginnings on Friday. He called the number posted in the window for assistance but did not receive a return call as of the time of this report.

Emily was one of two mothers News Center 7 spoke to last October. The second mother also claimed her child suffered a brain injury at Early Beginnings.

The second mother hasn’t filed a lawsuit yet, but the current lawsuit mentions as many as four potential brain injury victims.

