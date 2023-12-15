Deal between Premier Health, WSU to elevate Miami Valley Hospital to academic medical center

DAYTON — Wright State University is partnering with Premier Health to expand the university’s healthcare programs.

News Center 7 was there Friday as the boards of both the university and the healthcare network authorized enhancements to a 2021 affiliation agreement between the two institutions, including elevating Miami Valley Hospital to be formally recognized as an academic medical center.

The partnership will add allied health programs to Wright State’s academics and expand clinical opportunities for nursing and medicine students.

A new integrated position will also be created. The role will serve as both the dean of Wright State’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and chief academic officer for Premier Health.

“Premier and Wright State are collectively focused on improving the health of the Dayton region,” Sue Edwards, president of Wright State University said. “We are leveraging our collective strengths to better serve the health care and academic needs of our community.”

Edwards also said this would expand the experiential learning opportunities for Wright State students “in ways never seen before.”

“A more robust affiliation with Wright State University advances our organizations’ respective missions, elevates academic medicine in the region, and will spur many initiatives that will benefit the region’s communities in exciting new ways,” Michael C. Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health said.

