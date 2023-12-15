Man dies after hit-and-run near local library; Can you help police find the car involved?

HUBER HEIGHTS — Local police are asking for the public’s help gathering information about a deadly pedestrian crash that happened last week.

The crash happened at an RTA bus stop on Brandt Pike near the Huber Height’s branch of the Dayton Metro Library on Dec. 7.

Joseph Marshall, 36, was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died the next day.

On Friday, Huber Heights police said they determined the vehicle involved was a “newer model silver Honda CRV.”

“The vehicle struck the pedestrian on the front right corner, which should have damage on that corner, and on the passenger side and passenger side mirror,” Sgt. Josh Fosnight said in a release.

Police noted that Marshall’s cause of death and the extent of his injuries are still unknown. They’re waiting for the autopsy and toxicology reports to be completed.

Anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle involved, or the driver involved should contact Detective Larry Tyree at (937) 237-3576 or Sgt. Fosnight at (937) 237-3592.

