Dayton volleyball ranked in Top 25 to begin 2024 season

DAYTON — The University of Dayton volleyball team is ranked in the Top 25 to start the 2024 season.

>>Dayton men’s basketball ranked No. 20 in home attendance

UD is ranked No. 22 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Preseason poll released on Monday. They received 269 votes.

This marks the first time the Flyers have started the season ranked since 2013 and the fourth time in program history.

The highest was No. 19 back in 2011.

Dayton plays its first regular season game on Aug. 30 against UNI in the Dayton Flyer Invitational at the Frericks Center.

©2024 Cox Media Group