Dayton Record Fair returns next month at local brewery

KETTERING — The Dayton Record Fair is returning this February with thousands of records for music lovers to buy.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering.

“Come browse thousands of new & used records, CDs, tapes, and music memorabilia for sale from some of the best vendors in the midwest,” event organizers said on Facebook.

Eudora Brewing Company and local record stores Skeleton Dust Records, Omega Music, Blind Rage Records, Catacomb Records, and Resignation Records teamed up to co-sponsor the event. $20 gift cards will be given to six people who attend the fair.

The event is free and open to all ages.

