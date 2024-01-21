Pizza restaurant closes temporarily after fire

MIAMI TWP. — A fire has caused a local pizza restaurant to close temporarily.

Miami Valley Fire District Crews were dispatched to Marion’s Piazza on Kingsridge Road in Miami Township around 4:28 a.m. on Saturday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to fire at local pizza restaurant

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. An estimated cost of damages was not immediately available.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation. West Carrollton Quint 57 provided mutual aid.

Salt trucks were called out for any ice created by the use of water.





©2024 Cox Media Group