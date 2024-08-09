Dayton Public Schools unveils newly renovated transportation center

DAYTON — One of the largest school districts in Montgomery County is excited after renovating its transportation center.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00, Dayton Public Schools leaders hope these renovations will give drivers a reason to stay with the district.

Superintendent David Lawrence said he has been working to get this done for 20 years.

On Friday, the district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building, unveiling new amenities to its transportation crews.

“This is a space that says a lot about how we feel about you. As transportation specialists, we did the proverbial put your money where your mouth is and we’ve done that,” Lawrence said.

The building offers drivers a workout space, a lounge space, games, additional restrooms, conference rooms, and more.

The renovations cost approximately $7.2 million to complete.

Dayton Public Schools’ first day back is Thursday, August 14, so drivers have a week to enjoy the space before getting back into their school schedules.

