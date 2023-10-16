Dayton police recruit seriously hurt in crash ‘making progress’ in recovery, rehab

DAYTON — A Dayton police recruit seriously injured during a training exercise on State Route 4 last week is continuing his road to recovery.

Dayton police provided an update on social media Monday saying Solomon Kessio, one of the four DPD members injured in a crash on Oct. 5, is making progress toward entering a rehabilitation facility and his condition has improved in recent days.

Dayton Police Department Recruit Solomon Kessio, who was one of four members of DPD injured in a traffic crash on State Route 4 on October 5, 2023, is continuing his road to recovery and his condition has improved in recent days. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vW5WjUT7br — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 16, 2023

Kessio was on SR-4 between Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road for a training exercise when a pick-up truck crashed into a police cruiser and struck Kessio who was outside the cruiser.

Kessio was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition.

“The Kessio Family and Dayton Police Department thank the community for their support as ask that everyone continue to keep all parties involved in this incident in their thoughts,” the police department said in the post.

