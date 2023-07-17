Dayton police investigating death of 1-year-old boy

DAYTON — Dayton police have launched an investigation into the death of a one-year-old boy.

Police were called to respond to the 1600 block of Darst Avenue Friday for a person down call, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

The baby was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of the boy’s death remains under investigation.

No one has been taken into custody at this time pending further investigation, the spokesperson said.

