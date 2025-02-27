Dayton overcomes 1st half deficit to win at Rhode Island

DAYTON — The University of Dayton overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Rhode Island Rams, 85-77, in Kingston, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Nate Santos led four Dayton players in double figures with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Enoch Cheeks and Malachi Smith each added 15, while Javon Bennett scored 11 points.

UD improves 19-9 overall, and 9-6 in the Atlantic 10.

The Flyers trailed 25-15 with 11:21 left in the first half. They scored 12 straight points to take a 27-25 lead.

Dayton led 33-30 at halftime.

UD began the second half on a 12-4 run to extend the advantage to 45-34 with 16:04 remaining.

The Flyers built their largest lead to 20 points, 62-42, with 11:18 left.

The Rams got as close as six points but could not get closer.

Dayton’s next game will be Saturday when they host Richmond at 2 p.m.

It will be Senior Day.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

