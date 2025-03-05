Dayton overcomes double-digit deficit in final home game to beat Saint Louis

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit Tuesday night to beat the Saint Louis Billikens, 75-67, at the UD Arena.

Enoch Cheeks led five players in double figures with 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Nate Santos added 13 points while Javon Bennett, Zed Key, and Amaël L’Etang each scored 10 for Dayton.

UD improves to 21-9 overall and 11-6 in the Atlantic 10.

The Flyers got a stop on the game’s first possession, and Santos’ layup gave them a 2-0 lead. But Isaiah Swope and Gibson Jimerson could not miss for the Billikens in the first half.

Swope made seven shots, including three treys, to finish with 18 first-half points. Jimerson buried five three-pointers for 15 points.

Saint Louis led by as much as 15 points in the first half, 41-26.

Dayton trailed 41-28 at halftime. UD got within eight points after halftime, 45-37, with 17:12 to play. But Swope made back-to-back threes to expand the lead to 51-37 with 15:49 remaining.

The Flyers scored 12 straight points to cut the deficit to two points, 51-49. Key made two free throws to tie the game at 53 apiece with 9:37 to go.

Saint Louis responded by outscoring Dayton, 7-1, to take a 60-54 advantage.

Cheeks hit back-to-back treys to tie the game at 60 with 7:05 to play. Saint Louis reclaimed the lead, but Santos’ three-point play put UD back on top for good, 63-62. They never trailed again.

Malachi Smith made a crafty layup, and Bennett’s floater increased it to 67-62. Cheeks’ dunk off a steal extended the lead to 69-62 and forced Saint Louis to call a timeout.

The Billikens made only two of their last 11 shots to help seal the win.

Dayton’s next game is Friday night at VCU at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

