Dayton to open cooling centers this week amid dangerous heat

DAYTON — Summer temperatures have returned, and the City of Dayton has encouraged people to stay safe and prepared.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the Miami Valley starting today at noon and last until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will see near-record temperatures in the mid-90s today with a heat index above 100 degrees.

Dayton has utilized its three recreation centers as “cooling centers” this week. They are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The locations are:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center- 2021 W. Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center- 2366 Glenarm Avenue

Northwest Recreation Center- 1600 Princeton Drive

The city also has several splash pads open from noon to 8 p.m.

The locations are:

Fairview Park- 2262 Elsmore Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park- 329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park- 3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park- 882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Spray Park- 238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Spray Park- 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

Washington Park- 3620 E. Second St.

The city also encourages people to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible.

If they can’t stay in the shade and hydrate more than usual.

They have encouraged people to check on their neighbors who need assistance and to shelter and hydrate their pets.

