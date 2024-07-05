Dayton NAACP pushing for end of gun violence after string of deadly shootings

DAYTON — The Dayton Branch NAACP is pushing for an end to gun violence in the wake of the deadly police shooting and deadly mass shootings in Dayton.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with the Dayton Branch NAACP about the police shooting and ways to reduce gun violence.

The organization said on Friday that they have a three-pronged approach to help end gun violence, but their mission is first to support all families of victims of gun violence, like 16-year-old Brian Moody’s. Part of that is getting answers to questions that are still out there.

“What we don’t know is what was in the mind of the officer,” Derrick Foward, President of the Dayton Branch NAACP, said.

Foward said the body camera video of the shooting that took place last weekend on Negley Place makes it clear that officers bypassed several other people to make a beeline to try and question Moody.

