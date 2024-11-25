Dayton men’s soccer beats Michigan, advances to Sweet 16 for first time ever

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s soccer team made school history Sunday night.

They beat Michigan, 2-0, at Baujan Field in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

With the win, UD advances to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Ethan Sassine scored two goals for the Flyers. The first came off a corner kick from Geni Kanyane with 6:15 remaining in the first half.

Dayton led Michigan, 1-0, at intermission.

Sassine added his second goal of the night with 29:39 left in the match to extend it to 2-0.

UD improves to 14-2-3 overall. They have won nine straight games.

The Flyers’ next game will be Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament at Baujan Field in Dayton.

They will play the winner of Washington/SMU.

Flying into the next round!



(5) @DaytonMSoccer defeats Michigan, 2-0, to advance to the next round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament. #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/jcq9ALIo3C — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 25, 2024

How sweet it is🤩



Moving onto the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history! #UDMSOC // #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/m0bmjwmcFg — Dayton Men’s Soccer (@DaytonMSoccer) November 25, 2024

