Dayton men’s basketball survives upset bid from UMBC

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team went down to the wire against UMBC on Saturday afternoon.

They prevailed, 77-71, at the UD Arena in Dayton.

Senior guard Javon Bennett scored 16 points as all five Dayton starters scored in double figures.

Keonte Jones added 12 while De’Shayne Montgomery and Amael L’Etang each scored 11 points. Former Alter graduate Jacob Conner scored 10 points.

The Flyers led by as much as 12 points in the first half, 27-15, after Bennett’s steal led to a Montgomery dunk.

UMBC battled back to cut Dayton’s halftime advantage to 41-37.

UD trailed in the second half, 52-46, with 14:48 remaining before scoring six straight points to tie it at 52-52.

Jose Roberto Tanchyn countered with five consecutive points as UMBC reclaimed the lead, 57-52.

The Flyers responded with a 12-2 run to take a 64-59 lead with 7:02 remaining.

Dayton led 73-66 with 1:53 left, but UMBC scored five straight points. D.J. Armstrong’s trey cut it to 73-71 with 1:04 to play.

UD grabbed two offensive rebounds, and Bennett made two free throws to increase it to 75-71.

Jah’likai King missed a three-pointer with six seconds left, and De’Shayne Montgomery’s two foul shots sealed the win.

The Flyers’ next game is Tuesday night at Cincinnati. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena.

Pre-game show on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

