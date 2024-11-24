Dayton men’s basketball prepare for 2024 Maui Invitational

MAUI — The Dayton Flyers will make its fifth appearance in the Maui Invitational next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Radio’s Larry Hansgen is with the team in Maui as people are still picking up the pieces after the Lahaina Wildfires. He has a report from Maui tonight on News Center at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 100 people were killed and the deadly Maui wildfire destroyed thousands of homes over a year ago.

Last year’s tournament was moved to the island of Oahu and played on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.

The 2024 tournament is back at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Along with Dayton, the other teams competing are Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina, and back-to-back defending national champion UConn.

Seven of the eight teams appeared in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Flyers will play No. 10 North Carolina on Monday night to wrap up the first round.

The game starts at 11:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Former Flyer Josh Postorino will join Larry on the call.

It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



