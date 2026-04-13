Dayton mayor discusses city’s Violence Interruption Program at annual Neighborhood Conference

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss discussed the city’s Violence Interruption Program at the annual Neighborhood Conference over the weekend.

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As seen on News Center 7 at 11, on Saturday morning, the Mayor, city officials, and over 200 residents met at the Greater Dayton School for a Neighborhood Conference.

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“You cannot have a thriving community if you don’t have all the necessary people,” Turner-Sloss said.

Mayor Turner-Sloss said that the city’s annual Neighborhood Conference consists of over 12 sessions, block by block, working with residents on what resources they need to thrive in their community.

Violence is something that impacts people all over Dayton.

In July 2024, the city announced the Cure Violence Global Initiative (CVG).

The mayor told News Center 7 that Felons with a Future completed their training and have boots on the ground.

“They’re energized - they’re committed to doing that work,” Turner-Sloss said. “We have members from the community who are part of this initiative, who are out on the streets, who are doing the work, having the conversations, and essentially, what are the mechanisms that we are adopting for the best practices to understand and so that we are addressing the root causes of gun violence.”

Turner-Sloss said the community members who are a part of this initiative have completed about a month of training.

“So there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, but we understand that we cannot solely lean on the model of CVG; it is going to take an intentional effort. Everyone has to be held accountable and responsible and how we collectively address the issues of our community,” Turner-Sloss said.

Felons with a Future started in 2020 as a re-entry program, helping people released from prison transition to coming back home.

The city is spending close to half a million dollars to provide them with the tools they need to implement the violence interruption training.

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