Gas prices could increase as US plans to block Strait of Hormuz

CEDARVILLE/DAYTON — The U.S. Navy will begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with a Cedarville University professor about how this could impact oil and gas tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The War against Iran has now entered its seventh week.

U.S. Central Command announced that the blockade on all Iranian ports will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Patterson says the average price of gas is between $3.82 and $3.90.

Marie Carpenter is feeling the economic impact of the war. She does not know what will happen with the upcoming blockade.

“I would hope that the prices would steady and go low, but I really sincerely believe they’re going to go up before they go down again,” she said.

Patterson also spoke with Jared Pincin, an associate professor of economics at Cedarville University. He said there is still a lot of uncertainty.

“The market is not anticipating this to be like a disaster response, in the sense of lots of things going wrong, but more of we’re uncertain of what’s happening,” said Pincin.

He added that the U.S. Navy crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time this weekend.

“This is the key part of ships being able to make their way through without any sort of danger; we’ll see oil prices and gasoline prices fall.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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