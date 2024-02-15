Dayton man sentenced for drug trafficking narcotics

DAYTON — A man has been sentenced for drug trafficking narcotics.

D’Laquan Cantrell, 33, sold drugs to an undercover officer on four occasions and reportedly used Facetime, voice calls, and text messages to set up the transactions, according to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

This included fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cantrell reportedly sold the drugs in the parking lots of establishments like Applebee’s and Kohl’s.

When officers executed a search warrant of where he was staying, they found hundreds of grams of marijuana hidden in a Lego box in a child’s room, as well as fentanyl, a stolen loaded firearm, and a magazine attachment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cantrell also hid $8,000 in cash inside a child’s teddy bear. The fentanyl was mixed with Xylazine.

He was arrested in October 2022 and pleaded guilty last September.

