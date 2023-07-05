Dayton man killed in shooting, crash near Westown Shopping Center identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car crash and shootout late last week.

This all happened near the Westown Shopping Center off W. Third Street Thursday night.

News Center 7 previously reported there was a car collision at the intersection of W. Third Street and Elmhurst Road, which possibly involved an improper U-turn and at some point gunfire was exchanged.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, identified Wednesday afternoon as 26-year-old Tyrone McGhee, with “obvious injuries.”

McGhee was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner’s office has not released his manner of death.

911 callers detail the gunfire.

“Somebody just got shot, you guys got to send a bunch of people. Hurry, hurry, hurry!” a male 911 caller told dispatchers.

One 911 caller stated they were involved in the crash.

“The truck tried to do a U-turn in the middle of the street, we hit the backside back side of the truck, his son pulled up and started shooting,” the 911 caller said.

Dayton police told News Center 7 Monday that detectives were sorting through a huge amount of information.

Police said homicide detectives spoke with the suspect related to the incident, but that suspect is not in custody and “not being sought after.”

