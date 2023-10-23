Dayton man indicted on 6 felony counts, accused of beating, choking woman

DAYTON — A man accused of beating and choking a woman early this month has been formally charged.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Dayton man allegedly beat, choked woman until she’s unconscious

Michael Curry, 53, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping, and one count each of felonious assault and strangulation, according to a grand jury report.

A woman asked him to pick up from a doctor’s appointment on October 10, according to an affidavit.

The woman said that Curry refused to take her home for several hours and prevented her from getting out of the car by pulling her back inside and assaulting her.

She said that Curry punched her, hit her in the back with a metal rod, choked her until she was unconscious, and raped her before taking her home.

He is expected to be formally arraigned on Tuesday, October 24.

©2023 Cox Media Group