Dayton honors 6 seniors; beats Richmond in double overtime

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team battled the Richmond Spiders in a close game Saturday afternoon but won, 74-64, in double overtime on Senior Day at the UD Arena.

Enoch Cheeks and Nate Santos scored a game-high 18 points, while Malachi Smith added 14. Zed Key tied a school record with six blocks.

Six Flyer senior players were honored before the game.

After regulation, the game was tied at 48-48. The Spiders led 57-54 with 53 seconds left in the first overtime.

Smith’s three-pointer tied the game at 57-57 with 34 seconds to play. Dusan Neskovic’s dunk reclaimed the advantage for Richmond, 59-57. Santos’ driving layup before the buzzer sounded evened the score at 59 and sent the game into double overtime.

The game was tied at 61-61 when Santos made two foul shots with 3:35 remaining in double overtime. Smith’s layup increased it to 65-61 with 2:10 left.

Cheeks and Santos both made two free throws to put UD ahead, 69-63. Key blocked Mikkel Tyne’s three-point attempt with 30 seconds. Cheeks threw it to Key for a fastbreak layup, who got fouled with 25 seconds to play to help seal the game.

The Flyers improved 20-9 overall and 10-6 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday night when they host Saint Louis at 7 p.m.

