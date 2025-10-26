Dayton football upsets nationally ranked Presbyterian

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team pulled off a big upset on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Flyers beat nationally ranked Presbyterian, 35-19, at Welcome Stadium.

The Blue Hose entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS rankings.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gavin Lochow rushed for 133 yards and two scores as he split time at quarterback with Drew VanFleet. Lochow also caught four passes for 41 yards.

This is UD’s first win over a nationally ranked team since No. 14 Indiana State in 2019.

This was Presbyterian’s first loss of the season.

The Flyers improved 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

Dayton’s next game will be on Nov. 1 at San Diego at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group