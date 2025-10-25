Local

Police, Ohio BCI investigating in Greene County neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
Police, Ohio BCI investigation Honey Tree Place Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
SUGARCREEK TWP. — Police and Ohio BCI are investigating a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Sugarcreek Township officers are reportedly near Sugar Point New Homes on Center Point Drive.

Photos show that police have blocked off Honey Tree Place between Sugar Point Way and Sweet Maple Lane.

An Ohio BCI officer told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they are conducting an investigation.

News Center 7 has contacted Sugarcreek Township Police and Ohio BCI for more information about this investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

Police investigation near Sugacreek Twp condo complex Photo from: Paige Blauvelt/Staff

