Dayton football dominates Stetson in PFL conference opener

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team dominated Stetson to open conference play in a 48-14 win at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Bryce Schondelmyer threw five first-half touchdowns on Dayton’s first five possessions on Saturday afternoon.

He became the second UD quarterback to throw five touchdowns in a half and the fifth to have at least five touchdowns in a single game.

He completed 19 of 23 passes for 333 yards.

Wide receiver Michael Mussair caught eight passes for 169 yards and two scores.

The Flyers improve to 3-1 overall, 1-0 in the Pioneer Football League.

It did not take the Flyers long to open the game with points. Schondelmyer threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Weatherly with 12:43 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The Hatters scored a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. But Dayton answered as Schondelmyer threw touchdown passes of 54 yards and 21 yards to Mussari to take a 21-7 advantage after one quarter.

UD’s passing game continued to be solid in the second quarter. Schondelmyer threw a seven-yard score to Gavin Lochow on third and goal to expand the lead to 28-7.

Parker Chaney blocked a Stetson punt, and on the next play, Schondelmyer found Dominic Vrbanic for a seven-yard touchdown pass to extend it to 35-7.

Stetson responded with a touchdown to cut it 35-14. It looked like they would get closer before halftime. But Vincent Firenze intercepted Kael Alexander’s pass and returned 99 yards the other way for a Dayton touchdown to put them ahead, 42-14, at halftime.

Luke Hanson capped the scoring in the third quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run.

UD’s next game will be on October 4 at Morehead State at 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

