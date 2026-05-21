Dayton Dragons break 25-year-old club record for most runs in single game

FORT WAYNE, IN — The Dayton Dragons made franchise history on Wednesday night against Fort Wayne.

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The Dragons broke a club record by scoring 22 runs as they beat the TinCaps, 22-8.

The Dayton Dragons also tied a franchise record with their eighth straight road win, matching a record set back in 2002, according to a team spokesperson.

Dayton also tied the club record by hitting six home runs in a game. They achieved it in 2001 and again in 2007.

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They jumped out to a 5-0 lead when Carter Graham hit a grand slam in the first inning.

The Dragons added eight runs in the second to build the lead to 13-0.

Two Dayton Dragons also hit two home runs. Reds No. 1 prospect Alfredo Duno went deep in the eighth and ninth innings. Carlos Sanchez went 4-for-4, including two round trippers. He also scored five runs and had 4 RBIs.

Dayton improved to 24-17 overall. They play the third game of their six-game series at Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons’ next home game will be on May 26.

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