Dayton congressman speaks on how government shutdown could impact Miami Valley

DAYTON — A local lawmaker has made it very clear he does not want the government to shut down.

Dayton area Congressman Mike Turner told News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry that a government shutdown could have a negative impact on people across the county and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

>> ‘I don’t see what they have to investigate anymore;’ says Dad of autistic boy hit at school

“There could be delays in payments to people which could affect vacations, home payments, and everything they do in their lives that depends on their paychecks can be impacted,” Mike Turner said. “The other aspect is we could have important programming and construction projects delayed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

>> Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-75 identified

Turner has joined forces with a Democratic congressman to introduce a bill that would change the federal government’s annual funding schedule to be the same as the calendar year.

He says this would reflect how Congress does its work, save billions of taxpayer dollars, and prevent shutdowns in the future.





©2023 Cox Media Group