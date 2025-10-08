Dayton Children’s experiencing network outage; delays possible

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital is experiencing network outages and intermittent phone access following a generator test, potentially causing delays in care at all locations.

The hospital has assured the public that this is not a cyberattack and expects the system to be restored shortly.

Despite the outages, care continues at all locations, although some delays may occur.

For emergencies, individuals are advised to call 911. For non-urgent needs, the hospital has provided an alternative contact number: 937-751-0437.

Updates regarding the situation will be posted on the hospital’s website as more information becomes available.

