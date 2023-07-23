Dayton Blues Festival kicks off Sunday afternoon

DAYTON — The Dayton Blues Festival sounds off Sunday afternoon with a lineup of local bands, vendors and more.

The festival runs from 1-9 p.m. at the Levitt Pavillion.

The lineup includes:

Jewel & The Rough Cuts

The Doug Hart Band

The Brad Hatfield Band

Joe Waters & the Back Porch Band

Curtis Sanford presents Young Guns

DJ Eric “Mr. Magic” Barnes and MC Stan “The Man” Brooks

The festival is free. Outside food and beverage is not allowed, according to the festival’s Facebook page.

Tents and dogs are also not allowed.

The festival is part of the “Downtown Summer Music Series” — four free concert series throughout the summer hosted at the Levitt Pavillion.

The Dayton Funk Festival is scheduled for Aug. 13.





