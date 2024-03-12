Data shows automatic braking systems don’t always work, NHTSA working to set better standards

Automatic braking systems are designed to cut down on the number of crashes, deaths, and injuries, but new data shows the systems in the test rarely worked.

In AAA crash testing, the rear automatic emergency braking systems only prevented a crash in 1 out of 40 tests on multiple model cars.

“The technology is not fully there yet,” a AAA official said.

The automatic braking system did work slightly better when a small child was behind the cars, but still only prevented a crash 50% of the time, or 10 out of 20 test runs.

“Automatic emergency braking systems are never a substitute for an engaged driver. Drivers should be fully aware of their surroundings,” a AAA official said.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking from 2023 federal regulators from NHTSA announced a rule that would require automatic emergency breaking technology in every passenger vehicle.

Our news partners at WSB Channel Two Action News did an investigation into the issues with emergency braking systems in the front of cars.

Simone Crawford is one of hundreds of drivers who have filed complaints with NHTSA about their brakes slamming on unexpectedly at high speeds when nothing was in their path.

“It felt like oh my god, that’s how you feel. That’s the thing that comes to oh my god, and then you start looking to see if there’s anyone around you,” Crawford said.

Amy Cohen believes Automatic Emergency braking could have saved her son Sammy’s life. He was 12 when he was hit and killed while walking to soccer practice.

“His death was preventable... he should be turning 23 years old this year,” Cohen said.

Right now, every car maker sets their own standards for automatic braking systems. A rule from NHTSA would set specific performance standards.

The plan is nearly 300 pages with specifics of how these systems would have to work to meet federal standards.









