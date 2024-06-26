Dashcam video shows state troopers pull over stolen Ford, arrest man on I-675

GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested after Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers pulled over a stolen car on Interstate 675 early Tuesday morning.

>>68-year-old woman hit by car in Huber Heights

A state trooper was on patrol just after 1:30 a.m. when they ran the registration for a 2013 Ford Fusion, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The Ford returned as stolen, and troopers conducted a traffic stop on NB I-675 past State Route 444.

Dash camera video showed the Ford pulled over to the right shoulder and the state trooper ordered the driver ordered out of the vehicle.

The trooper arrested Chase Clemons, 38, of Kettering, and also found drugs on him, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

Online jail records indicate he is still in the Montgomery County Jail.





©2024 Cox Media Group