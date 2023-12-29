OSHP: Preble Co. deputy was going after alleged speeder before deadly crash; Dash cam video released

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:00 p.m.:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is releasing new details about the crash that killed two people, including a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this month.

A spokesperson for OSHP said Deputy Josh Hamilton was driving northbound on State Route 503 when an unidentified vehicle passed him southbound “at what appears to be above the posted speed limit.”

Hamilton turned around in a driveway, which was also shown in the dash camera video, and troopers said he then proceeded to try and catch up with the southbound vehicle.

“A short time later, Deputy Hamilton’s cruiser goes left of center as he enters the curve just north of Ray Road, where the fatal crash occurred,” troopers said.

Troopers confirmed to News Center 7 that Hamilton did not have his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

New dash camera video shows the moments leading up to a crash that killed two people, including a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy.

Video obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request showed the view from Deputy Josh Hamilton’s cruiser on the morning of Dec. 18.

In the video, it appears that Hamilton’s cruiser crosses over the center line while going around a curve in the road on State Route 503. As that happens, headlights can be seen coming from the other direction. The video stops before the crash happens.

The collision killed Hamilton, 34, and the driver of the other vehicle, 36-year-old Michael Gayhart.

Hamilton had served with the sheriff’s department since May of last year, first as a jail deputy, then the last six months, out on the streets as a road deputy. His death marked the first line-of-duty death in the history of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7 last week that Hamilton’s death has been “tough for everybody” and remembered the kind of person and worker he was.

“He had a sense of humor, but he came in (and) did his job. Solid worker,” Simpson said.

News Center 7 checked and so far, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has not released its crash report detailing what happened. We’ve reached out to OSHP to get an update on the investigation.

