Darius Rucker bringing summer tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Country music star Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer and bringing his Songs of Summer Tour to Cincinnati.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The three-time Grammy winner will be performing at Riverbend Music Center on June 26.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rucker will be joined on the road by Lauren Alaina and Austin Williams.

“For me, it’s not summer if we’re not playing music outdoors,” Rucker said in a release. “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… there’s nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group