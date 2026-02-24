Country music legends Brooks & Dunn extending tour, adding 2 stops in Ohio

OHIO — Legendary country music duo Brooks & Dunn is extending their Neon Moon Tour into 2026, and they’ll be making two stops in Ohio.

The best-selling country duo of all time will make stops in Toledo and Cincinnati in September.

They’ll be at The Huntington Center in Toledo on Sept. 17 and Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 19.

Both shows will feature support from country rocker David Lee Murphy and Kaitlin Butts.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., with general onsale to follow on Friday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

