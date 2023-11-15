Damaged old water tower to be torn down today in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A damaged old water tower will be brought down today in West Carrollton.

City leaders told News Center 7 that the demolition of a heavily damaged, decommissioned 100,000-gallon water tower will be removed slowly.

A semi slammed into the bottom of the water tower last week on E. Central Avenue and S. Elm Street.

The city will detour traffic around the area of south Elm Street and Central Avenue starting this morning at 9 am. until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The detours will be:

W. Central Avenue (𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝)- W. Central to Walnut, Walnut to Main St. (right turn), Main St. to Locust (right turn), Locust to E. Central Ave.

People will also not be allowed to park on parts of Walnut, Main, and Locust Streets starting at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., West Carrollton Police wrote on social media.

The city said it will cost about $4,500 to tear down the old water tower.

It would have cost over $400,000 to repair the tower, not including ongoing maintenance costs.

“We understand the removal of the Water Tower holds much interest to the community,” the city wrote on its social media page.

The city added that the tower was also rusting from the inside out.

The water tower was built in the 1930s for the paper plant that used to sit on the corner of Central and Elm, according to the city.

At one time, the water tower carried raw water to the manufacturing plant to produce paper and was never part of the city’s water system.

The city added that it never owned the tower and hired an inspector to determine its feasibility and cost to repair it.

